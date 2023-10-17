Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) Price Target Cut to $6.00

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $26.00 to $6.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Outset Medical from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Bank of America reiterated an underperform rating and issued a $3.00 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Outset Medical in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Outset Medical in a report on Thursday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Outset Medical presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.86.

Outset Medical Stock Up 15.0 %

OM opened at $3.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.27 and a 200 day moving average of $17.31. The company has a market cap of $194.18 million, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.58. Outset Medical has a 12 month low of $3.18 and a 12 month high of $30.55. The company has a current ratio of 6.34, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.03. Outset Medical had a negative return on equity of 73.66% and a negative net margin of 131.69%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Outset Medical will post -3.42 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Outset Medical

In related news, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 1,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $28,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 58,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,178,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Outset Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Outset Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $241,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Outset Medical by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Outset Medical by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 327,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,170,000 after buying an additional 10,061 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Outset Medical by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 78,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after buying an additional 7,995 shares during the period.

About Outset Medical

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

