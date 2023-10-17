Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) PT Lowered to $155.00

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MIDD. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $173.00 price target on shares of Middleby in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Middleby in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Middleby from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Middleby presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $167.63.

Shares of MIDD opened at $122.72 on Friday. Middleby has a 12 month low of $119.35 and a 12 month high of $162.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $136.95 and its 200-day moving average is $140.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.15. Middleby had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Middleby will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO James K. Pool III sold 1,250 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.78, for a total transaction of $188,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 39,158 shares in the company, valued at $5,904,243.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Middleby news, Director Robert A. Nerbonne purchased 720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $139.32 per share, for a total transaction of $100,310.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,996 shares in the company, valued at $2,507,202.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO James K. Pool III sold 1,250 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.78, for a total transaction of $188,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 39,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,904,243.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,950 shares of company stock worth $732,650 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in Middleby by 3.7% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 5,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Middleby by 55.7% during the third quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 276,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,436,000 after buying an additional 99,023 shares during the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. raised its stake in Middleby by 14.0% during the third quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 56,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,192,000 after buying an additional 6,915 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Middleby by 162.2% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 78,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,855,000 after buying an additional 48,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its stake in Middleby by 7.3% during the third quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 927,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,688,000 after buying an additional 62,747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

