Kellogg (NYSE:K) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Kellogg from $72.00 to $57.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Kellogg from $69.00 to $57.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. BNP Paribas upgraded Kellogg from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Kellogg from $71.00 to $56.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Kellogg from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.64.

NYSE K opened at $50.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $47.63 and a 52 week high of $77.17. The company has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.42.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 5.46%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kellogg will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.00%.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total transaction of $6,755,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,531,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,683,625,656.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.66, for a total value of $4,641,548.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,176,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,232,154,359.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total value of $6,755,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,531,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,683,625,656.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 766,800 shares of company stock worth $45,599,306. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Kellogg by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the second quarter worth $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 902.5% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 48.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

