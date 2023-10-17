KT (NYSE:KT) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of KT (NYSE:KT – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised KT from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

KT Stock Performance

Shares of KT opened at $12.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.16. KT has a 52-week low of $11.04 and a 52-week high of $14.93.

KT (NYSE:KT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.98 billion for the quarter. KT had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 4.73%. Research analysts forecast that KT will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of KT

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of KT by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 16,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,429 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of KT by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 33,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 9,655 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KT by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KT by 141.6% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 44,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 26,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of KT by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.75% of the company’s stock.

KT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

Featured Stories

