NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 5.1 %

Shares of NYSE NBY opened at $0.40 on Friday. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.34 and a twelve month high of $4.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 2.84.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 79.70% and a negative return on equity of 146.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that NovaBay Pharmaceuticals will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

About NovaBay Pharmaceuticals

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells eyecare, skincare, and wound care products in the United States and internationally. It offers Avenova Spray, a solution for removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, such as the eyelid; and wound care products, which are used for cleansing and irrigation as part of surgical procedures, as well as treating certain wounds, burns, ulcers, and other injuries under the NeutroPhase and PhaseOne brands.

