SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

SB Financial Group Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SBFG opened at $12.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. SB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $11.82 and a 52-week high of $17.30. The company has a market capitalization of $88.46 million, a PE ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.09 and a 200-day moving average of $13.61.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. SB Financial Group had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $14.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 million. On average, equities analysts predict that SB Financial Group will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SB Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of SB Financial Group

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. SB Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 29.55%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of SB Financial Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 559,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,061,000 after purchasing an additional 17,054 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in SB Financial Group by 5.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 489,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,739,000 after acquiring an additional 27,065 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SB Financial Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 399,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in SB Financial Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 304,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,070,000 after acquiring an additional 13,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC boosted its position in SB Financial Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 169,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 6,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.93% of the company’s stock.

SB Financial Group Company Profile

SB Financial Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for the State Bank and Trust Company that provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

