Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the energy company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Sunrun from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Truist Financial lowered Sunrun from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Sunrun from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Sunrun from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Sunrun from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $30.11.

Sunrun Stock Up 3.6 %

NASDAQ:RUN opened at $11.93 on Friday. Sunrun has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $33.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.87 and a beta of 2.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.09.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.59. Sunrun had a return on equity of 1.18% and a net margin of 3.66%. The firm had revenue of $590.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sunrun will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Sunrun

In related news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 2,233 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $33,829.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 249,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,786,787.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Sunrun news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 2,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $33,829.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 249,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,786,787.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary Powell sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total transaction of $27,537.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 410,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,488,111. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,457 shares of company stock valued at $287,987. Corporate insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunrun

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RUN. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Sunrun in the third quarter valued at $26,000. RFP Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 153.8% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hartree Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 735.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 3,750.0% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

