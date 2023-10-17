Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.

SHBI has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Shore Bancshares from $22.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Shore Bancshares from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut Shore Bancshares from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shore Bancshares has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $16.00.

Shore Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of SHBI opened at $10.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. Shore Bancshares has a 52-week low of $9.94 and a 52-week high of $20.85.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $27.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.31 million. Shore Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 18.25%. Research analysts forecast that Shore Bancshares will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shore Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Shore Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.57%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shore Bancshares

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Shore Bancshares by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,249,043 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,999,000 after acquiring an additional 508,881 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC grew its position in Shore Bancshares by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 1,980,921 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,899,000 after acquiring an additional 458,463 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Shore Bancshares by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 849,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,127,000 after acquiring an additional 30,279 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Shore Bancshares by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 762,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,618,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Shore Bancshares by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 661,373 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,545,000 after acquiring an additional 5,386 shares during the last quarter. 64.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shore Bancshares Company Profile

Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers checking, savings, overnight investment sweep, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.

