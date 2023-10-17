Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on PRTA. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Prothena from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $129.00 target price on shares of Prothena in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Prothena in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $90.38.

Get Prothena alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on PRTA

Prothena Stock Performance

PRTA stock opened at $52.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -18.97 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.64. Prothena has a one year low of $43.60 and a one year high of $79.65.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $4.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 million. Prothena had a negative net margin of 244.45% and a negative return on equity of 25.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 206.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.88) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Prothena will post -2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Carol D. Karp sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total transaction of $233,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Prothena news, COO Brandon S. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total value of $187,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Carol D. Karp sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total transaction of $233,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $3,364,590. Corporate insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prothena

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Prothena in the second quarter valued at $45,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Prothena by 45.0% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Prothena in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prothena by 84.8% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prothena by 61.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

About Prothena

(Get Free Report)

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; NNC6019 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Prothena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prothena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.