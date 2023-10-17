StockNews.com Lowers PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

NASDAQ PCTI opened at $6.86 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.60. PCTEL has a one year low of $3.78 and a one year high of $6.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.14 million, a P/E ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 0.49.

PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.58 million for the quarter. PCTEL had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 6.65%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 7th. PCTEL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.71%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in PCTEL by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in PCTEL by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,177 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 6,689 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in PCTEL during the first quarter valued at $64,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in PCTEL during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in PCTEL by 60,315.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,083 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 12,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.39% of the company’s stock.

PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industrial Internet of Thing devices (IoT), antenna systems, and test and measurement solutions worldwide. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas and industrial IoT devices that are deployed in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the industrial IoT.

