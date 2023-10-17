Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS – Free Report) (TSE:KFS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Kingsway Financial Services from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, August 18th.

Get Kingsway Financial Services alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kingsway Financial Services

Kingsway Financial Services Price Performance

NYSE KFS opened at $6.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61 and a beta of -0.26. Kingsway Financial Services has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $10.60.

Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS – Get Free Report) (TSE:KFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kingsway Financial Services had a net margin of 56.48% and a negative return on equity of 24.94%. The company had revenue of $26.20 million for the quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kingsway Financial Services news, Director Charles L. Frischer bought 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.50 per share, for a total transaction of $33,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 234,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,996,650. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders bought 6,441 shares of company stock valued at $53,465 over the last ninety days. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kingsway Financial Services

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Kingsway Financial Services in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 4,215.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,384 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 555.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 11,118 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Kingsway Financial Services during the second quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Kingsway Financial Services by 167.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 74,232 shares during the period. 68.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kingsway Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kingsway Financial Services Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the extended warranty and business services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Extended Warranty and Kingsway Search Xcelerator. The Extended Warranty segment markets, sells, and administers vehicle service agreements and related products for new and used automobiles, motorcycles, and ATVs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kingsway Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsway Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.