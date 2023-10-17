BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday.

Several other research firms have also commented on BHP. UBS Group upgraded shares of BHP Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of BHP Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on BHP Group from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Liberum Capital upgraded BHP Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of BHP Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,950.00.

Get BHP Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BHP

BHP Group Trading Up 2.1 %

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

NYSE:BHP opened at $57.78 on Friday. BHP Group has a one year low of $46.92 and a one year high of $71.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $146.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were given a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a yield of 5.9%. BHP Group’s payout ratio is 60.84%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in BHP Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,565,777 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,107,819,000 after buying an additional 440,525 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in BHP Group by 119.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,338,797 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $798,672,000 after acquiring an additional 5,632,545 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in BHP Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,705,642 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $291,985,000 after buying an additional 61,012 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in BHP Group by 5.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,121,564 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $245,935,000 after buying an additional 199,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in BHP Group by 33.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,768,982 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $238,991,000 after buying an additional 938,755 shares during the last quarter.

BHP Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.