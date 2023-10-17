Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Nathan’s Famous Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ NATH opened at $64.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.40 million, a P/E ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.28. Nathan’s Famous has a twelve month low of $62.14 and a twelve month high of $83.00.

Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter. Nathan’s Famous had a net margin of 14.94% and a negative return on equity of 44.86%. The company had revenue of $41.99 million for the quarter.

Nathan’s Famous Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Nathan’s Famous’s payout ratio is 41.15%.

In related news, Director Brian S. Genson sold 2,000 shares of Nathan’s Famous stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.02, for a total transaction of $146,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,024.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 31.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Nathan’s Famous

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NATH. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 491.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,812 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,410,000 after acquiring an additional 99,569 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Nathan’s Famous by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 55,670 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,372,000 after purchasing an additional 26,461 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 362.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 33,033 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 25,893 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Nathan’s Famous by 170.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,831 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,421,000 after buying an additional 19,421 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Nathan’s Famous by 205.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,890 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 18,757 shares during the period. 40.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nathan’s Famous Company Profile

Nathan's Famous, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the foodservice industry. The company owns and franchises restaurants under the Nathan's Famous brand name, as well as sells products bearing the Nathan's Famous trademarks through various channels of distribution. It also has license agreements for the manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of Nathan's Famous branded hot dogs, sausages, and corned beef products in refrigerated consumer packages to be resold through retail channels, such as supermarkets, groceries, mass merchandisers, and club stores; and other Nathan's Famous branded refrigerated meat products in consumer packages to be resold through retail channels.

