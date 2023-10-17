Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.

Separately, Northcoast Research cut shares of Mueller Water Products from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.20.

Mueller Water Products Stock Performance

NYSE:MWA opened at $12.98 on Friday. Mueller Water Products has a 12-month low of $10.48 and a 12-month high of $16.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.20.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $326.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Mueller Water Products’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Mueller Water Products will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mueller Water Products Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a $0.061 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.98%.

Insider Activity

In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Michael T. Tokarz sold 13,269 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total value of $173,558.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 392,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,133,926.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Michael T. Tokarz sold 13,269 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total value of $173,558.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 392,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,133,926.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenji Takeuchi sold 1,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total transaction of $26,266.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,439.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mueller Water Products

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 4.0% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Mueller Water Products by 11.3% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Mueller Water Products by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 25,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Mueller Water Products by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 36,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

See Also

