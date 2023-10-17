Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on HBAN. Citigroup initiated coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.57.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $10.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.57, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.08. Huntington Bancshares has a one year low of $9.13 and a one year high of $15.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 24.74%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th were issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.09%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 23,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total value of $283,184.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 505,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,015,269.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Huntington Bancshares news, insider Helga Houston sold 12,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total transaction of $146,991.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 594,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,116,931.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 23,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total transaction of $283,184.13. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 505,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,015,269.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huntington Bancshares

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HBAN. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $28,631,635,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 81.6% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 313.4% during the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. 78.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

