LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.

Shares of NYSE:LXP opened at $8.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.76. LXP Industrial Trust has a twelve month low of $8.33 and a twelve month high of $11.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 40.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.79.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $87.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.35 million. LXP Industrial Trust had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 2.92%. LXP Industrial Trust’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 238.10%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LXP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 81.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $197,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 34,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 18.6% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 73,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 11,569 shares during the period. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

