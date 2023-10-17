Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

ANF has been the subject of several other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.14.

Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $62.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.44 and a beta of 1.43. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 1 year low of $15.95 and a 1 year high of $63.22.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $935.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $844.07 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total value of $1,214,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,708,276.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 143,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.12, for a total value of $7,322,888.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,870,681.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 25,000 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total value of $1,214,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,708,276.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 376,333 shares of company stock worth $17,759,185. Company insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANF. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 985.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the third quarter worth about $31,000. First Command Bank purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,078 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Hollister, Gilly Hicks, Social Tourist, Abercrombie & Fitch, and abercrombie kids brands.

