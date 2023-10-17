Scilex (NASDAQ:SCLX) Now Covered by B. Riley

B. Riley started coverage on shares of Scilex (NASDAQ:SCLX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Scilex in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Scilex Price Performance

NASDAQ:SCLX opened at $1.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.62. Scilex has a 52 week low of $1.21 and a 52 week high of $16.90.

Scilex (NASDAQ:SCLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.58 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Scilex

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCLX. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Scilex during the 1st quarter worth about $60,070,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Scilex by 146,859.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,458,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,401,000 after purchasing an additional 5,454,362 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Scilex in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,574,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Scilex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,961,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Scilex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,819,000. 78.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scilex Company Profile

Scilex Holding Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing non-opioid management products for the treatment of acute and chronic pain. It offers ZTlido, a prescription lidocaine topical product for the relief of neuropathic pain related with postherpetic neuralgia, which is a form of post-shingles nerve pain.

Further Reading

