Royal Bank of Canada Cuts MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Price Target to C$66.00

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$71.00 to C$66.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$75.00 to C$71.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Acumen Capital dropped their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$85.00 to C$84.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$69.50 to C$62.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$70.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$70.00 to C$65.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MTY Food Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$69.14.
MTY Food Group Stock Down 1.5 %
MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 11th. The company reported C$1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.11 by C$0.48. MTY Food Group had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The business had revenue of C$298.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$276.90 million. On average, analysts forecast that MTY Food Group will post 4.1106624 earnings per share for the current year.
MTY Food Group Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. MTY Food Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.95%.
MTY Food Group Company Profile
MTY Food Group Inc operates and franchises quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. The company was formerly known as iNsu Innovations Group Inc and changed its name to MTY Food Group Inc in July 2003.
