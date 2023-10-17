First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target Increased to C$28.00 by Analysts at Barclays

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Barclays from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC raised their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$29.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$32.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$38.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Quantum Minerals presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$35.33.

Shares of First Quantum Minerals stock opened at C$31.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$33.49 and a 200 day moving average price of C$33.08. The stock has a market cap of C$22.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.21. First Quantum Minerals has a twelve month low of C$22.43 and a twelve month high of C$39.13.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C($0.05). First Quantum Minerals had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 3.29%. The company had revenue of C$2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.27 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that First Quantum Minerals will post 2.2239354 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. First Quantum Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 26.92%.

In other First Quantum Minerals news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 55,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.38, for a total transaction of C$1,857,496.86. 19.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

