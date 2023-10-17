StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on MDRX. Argus lowered Veradigm from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Stephens restated an equal weight rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Veradigm in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Veradigm from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.36.

MDRX stock opened at $13.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 31.40 and a beta of 0.92. Veradigm has a 12-month low of $11.30 and a 12-month high of $19.77.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Veradigm by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,833 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Veradigm by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 30,455 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Veradigm during the 1st quarter valued at about $804,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Veradigm by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 11,428 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Veradigm by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,210 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the period.

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

