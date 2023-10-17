Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Galectin Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th.

Galectin Therapeutics Stock Up 4.0 %

GALT opened at $2.09 on Friday. Galectin Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.02 and a twelve month high of $2.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.27.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. As a group, analysts expect that Galectin Therapeutics will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Galectin Therapeutics by 269.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 18,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 28,840 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Galectin Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 205.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 39,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 26,345 shares during the last quarter. 12.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Galectin Therapeutics

Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is belapectin (GR-MD-02) galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

