Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Fiserv Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $112.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $119.29. The company has a market capitalization of $70.65 billion, a PE ratio of 29.68 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv has a 1-year low of $87.03 and a 1-year high of $122.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fiserv

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 99,857.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 570,446,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,961,792,000 after buying an additional 569,875,539 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,391,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,067,746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193,931 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its stake in Fiserv by 1,878.0% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,314,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,806,000 after buying an additional 1,247,904 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter worth approximately $155,749,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Fiserv during the second quarter worth about $128,190,000. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

