Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday.

Atrion Stock Performance

ATRI stock opened at $407.49 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $456.15 and its 200-day moving average is $534.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 7.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $717.18 million, a P/E ratio of 25.84 and a beta of 0.53. Atrion has a twelve month low of $394.56 and a twelve month high of $705.74.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $43.84 million for the quarter. Atrion had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 15.88%.

Atrion Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Atrion

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This is an increase from Atrion’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.15. Atrion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.33%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in Atrion by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 69 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Atrion by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Atrion during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Atrion by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 134 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Atrion by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

About Atrion

Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

