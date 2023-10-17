StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
NASDAQ:CARV opened at $1.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.12. The company has a market cap of $8.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. Carver Bancorp has a 52 week low of $1.82 and a 52 week high of $5.36.
Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.26 million during the quarter. Carver Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 25.06% and a negative net margin of 15.15%.
Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.
