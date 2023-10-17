Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday.

BECN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $76.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $91.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $90.90.

Shares of BECN stock opened at $73.71 on Friday. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 1 year low of $50.42 and a 1 year high of $87.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.39. Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 25.15%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 2,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total value of $168,264.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,392.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Christine Stroh Reddy sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.12, for a total transaction of $39,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,529.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 2,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total transaction of $168,264.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,392.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

