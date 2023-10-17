American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Loop Capital upped their price objective on American Woodmark from $79.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on American Woodmark from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Zelman & Associates raised American Woodmark from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Sidoti lowered American Woodmark from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $71.00 to $79.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Woodmark presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $73.50.

Shares of AMWD stock opened at $77.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.32. American Woodmark has a 1-year low of $41.05 and a 1-year high of $80.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.48. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 5.52%. The firm had revenue of $498.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. American Woodmark’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Woodmark will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Woodmark by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,468,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,876,000 after acquiring an additional 32,812 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in American Woodmark by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,184,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,962,000 after buying an additional 100,455 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in American Woodmark by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,111,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,903,000 after buying an additional 22,093 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in American Woodmark by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 922,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,013,000 after buying an additional 83,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in American Woodmark by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 613,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,881,000 after buying an additional 3,959 shares during the last quarter. 91.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

