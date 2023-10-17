Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AMAT. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $153.93.

Applied Materials stock opened at $141.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $118.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.61. Applied Materials has a one year low of $74.15 and a one year high of $155.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $143.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.87.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.27% and a return on equity of 49.29%. The firm had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Applied Materials will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.89%.

In other news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $150,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,907,690.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,631 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,554 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its stake in Applied Materials by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 5,982 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL grew its stake in Applied Materials by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL now owns 3,054 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

