National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Saturday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded National HealthCare from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

National HealthCare Stock Up 2.2 %

NHC stock opened at $65.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 31.70 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.12. National HealthCare has a fifty-two week low of $51.56 and a fifty-two week high of $69.60.

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National HealthCare had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 2.94%. The business had revenue of $282.58 million for the quarter.

National HealthCare Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. National HealthCare’s payout ratio is 114.01%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James Paul Abernathy sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total value of $105,741.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,035,684.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 13.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National HealthCare

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NHC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National HealthCare by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,296,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of National HealthCare in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.13% of the company’s stock.

National HealthCare Company Profile

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, homecare and hospice agencies, and a behavioral health hospital. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

