Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC – Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Stock Performance

Western Asset Mortgage Capital stock opened at $8.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.94 and a 200-day moving average of $9.23. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $11.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.54, a current ratio of 415.82 and a quick ratio of 415.82. The company has a market capitalization of $50.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.64.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s payout ratio is presently -19.61%.

Institutional Trading of Western Asset Mortgage Capital

About Western Asset Mortgage Capital

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMC. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 153.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 120,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 66,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 22,308 shares in the last quarter. 14.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust. It invests in, acquires, and manages a portfolio of assets with a focus on residential real estate related investments, including non-qualified mortgage loans, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other related investments.

