South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Upgraded by Barclays to Overweight

Barclays upgraded shares of South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SOUHY. Citigroup raised South32 from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on South32 from GBX 210 ($2.57) to GBX 200 ($2.44) in a report on Thursday, August 24th. UBS Group lowered their target price on South32 from GBX 245 ($2.99) to GBX 230 ($2.81) in a report on Friday, August 25th. BNP Paribas downgraded South32 from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on South32 from GBX 410 ($5.01) to GBX 400 ($4.89) in a report on Friday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $253.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SOUHY opened at $11.14 on Friday. South32 has a 1 year low of $10.20 and a 1 year high of $17.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.59.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.1472 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th.

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company in Australia, India, China, Japan, the Middle East, Mozambique, the Netherlands, Brazil, Russia, South Africa, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Worsley Alumina, Brazil Alumina, Brazil Aluminium, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Sierra Gorda, Cannington, Hermosa, Cerro Matoso, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, and South Africa Manganese segments.

