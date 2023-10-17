Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Rating Increased to Buy at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports.

Shares of Swiss Re stock opened at $27.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.30. Swiss Re has a 12 month low of $18.12 and a 12 month high of $27.29.

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, other insurance-based forms of risk transfer, and other insurance-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, and Corporate Solutions.

