Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Rating Increased to Buy at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports.
Swiss Re Price Performance
Shares of Swiss Re stock opened at $27.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.30. Swiss Re has a 12 month low of $18.12 and a 12 month high of $27.29.
Swiss Re Company Profile
