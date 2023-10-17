Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) PT Raised to C$84.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Free Report) had its price target upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$80.00 to C$84.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ATD has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$78.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$79.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$81.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$73.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$82.31.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of TSE:ATD opened at C$74.01 on Friday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a twelve month low of C$56.65 and a twelve month high of C$75.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.89. The firm has a market cap of C$71.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$71.06 and a 200-day moving average of C$68.15.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported C$1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.00 by C$0.15. Alimentation Couche-Tard had a return on equity of 23.76% and a net margin of 4.43%. The business had revenue of C$20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$21.71 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alimentation Couche-Tard will post 4.0240761 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.56%.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard



Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

Featured Stories

