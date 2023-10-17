Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) Price Target Cut to C$2.00

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by CIBC from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

CFX has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$2.50 to C$2.25 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$3.75 to C$2.60 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Canfor Pulp Products from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$6.00 to C$2.50 in a research report on Friday, September 8th.

Shares of CFX opened at C$1.89 on Friday. Canfor Pulp Products has a 12 month low of C$1.68 and a 12 month high of C$5.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$123.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17, a PEG ratio of -25.62 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.99.

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported C($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.30) by C($0.14). Canfor Pulp Products had a negative return on equity of 23.18% and a negative net margin of 9.42%. The business had revenue of C$249.50 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Canfor Pulp Products will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and supply of pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood kraft pulps; and bleached, unbleached, and coloured kraft papers.

