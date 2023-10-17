Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Price Target Cut to C$36.50 by Analysts at Desjardins

Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B – Free Report) had its price target cut by Desjardins from C$37.50 to C$36.50 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
QBR.B has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Quebecor from C$39.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Quebecor from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Quebecor from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Quebecor from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$39.75.
Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.
