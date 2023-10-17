Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Price Target Cut to C$36.50 by Analysts at Desjardins

Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B – Free Report) had its price target cut by Desjardins from C$37.50 to C$36.50 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

QBR.B has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Quebecor from C$39.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Quebecor from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Quebecor from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Quebecor from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$39.75.

Shares of TSE QBR.B opened at C$29.15 on Friday. Quebecor has a 52-week low of C$23.99 and a 52-week high of C$35.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$30.30 and a 200-day moving average of C$32.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 522.01.

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

