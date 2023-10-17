Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) Given New C$77.00 Price Target at Desjardins

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Desjardins from C$83.00 to C$77.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$66.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$80.39.

TSE:CCA opened at C$61.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$63.40 and a 200 day moving average of C$65.19. Cogeco Communications has a 52 week low of C$58.93 and a 52 week high of C$82.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.92. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.50.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

