TELUS (TSE:T) Price Target Lowered to C$26.00 at Desjardins

TELUS (TSE:T – Free Report) (NYSE:TU) had its price target reduced by Desjardins from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of TELUS from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 17th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of TELUS from C$31.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of TELUS from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of TELUS from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on TELUS from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$29.46.

Get TELUS alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on T

TELUS Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of TSE T opened at C$23.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.24. The company has a market cap of C$33.36 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$22.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$25.13. TELUS has a 1-year low of C$21.16 and a 1-year high of C$29.43.

TELUS (TSE:T – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TU) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.93 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 6.04%. As a group, equities analysts expect that TELUS will post 1.189161 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TELUS Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.364 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.33%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is 176.83%.

TELUS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.