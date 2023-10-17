CIBC Trims Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) Target Price to C$1.00

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by CIBC from C$1.25 to C$1.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

WEF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James downgraded Western Forest Products from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$1.25 to C$0.85 in a report on Monday, September 25th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Western Forest Products from C$1.25 to C$1.15 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Western Forest Products Stock Performance

Shares of WEF stock opened at C$0.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$243.90 million, a P/E ratio of -4.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.71, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Western Forest Products has a 12 month low of C$0.75 and a 12 month high of C$1.45.

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.05) by C($0.02). Western Forest Products had a negative net margin of 4.40% and a negative return on equity of 8.27%. The company had revenue of C$276.00 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Western Forest Products will post 0.004992 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Forest Products Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.0125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.49%. Western Forest Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -31.25%.

About Western Forest Products

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Europe, and internationally. The company is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber and glulam remanufacturing, and wholesaling purchased lumber activities.

