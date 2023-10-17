StockNews.com Downgrades Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Avangrid from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. KeyCorp raised shares of Avangrid from an underweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Avangrid from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Avangrid from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Avangrid presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.75.

Get Avangrid alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Avangrid

Avangrid Stock Performance

NYSE:AGR opened at $31.38 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.74. Avangrid has a 1-year low of $27.46 and a 1-year high of $44.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.47.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 2.94%. The company’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Avangrid will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 3.1% in the third quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 16,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Avangrid by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Avangrid by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Avangrid by 41.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 16.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Avangrid Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Networks and Renewables. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.