PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) PT Lowered to $24.00

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

PENN has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on PENN Entertainment from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of PENN Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $56.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on PENN Entertainment from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on PENN Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.95.

PENN Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PENN opened at $20.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 2.16. PENN Entertainment has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $39.35.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.09. PENN Entertainment had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that PENN Entertainment will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Felicia Hendrix acquired 11,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.41 per share, for a total transaction of $250,140.42. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,919.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PENN Entertainment

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PENN. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 58.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in PENN Entertainment by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in PENN Entertainment by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 45,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in PENN Entertainment by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 39,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 5.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PENN Entertainment

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet Sportbook and Casino.

Further Reading

