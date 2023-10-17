StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ICPT. HC Wainwright cut Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a hold rating and issued a $19.00 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. B. Riley lowered shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.18.

ICPT stock opened at $18.66 on Friday. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $21.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $779.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.04.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $83.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.57 million. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 68.07% and a negative return on equity of 189.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.68) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ICPT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,396,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,026 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 16.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,180,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,233,000 after acquiring an additional 604,714 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,706,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,755,000 after acquiring an additional 197,255 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 48.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,050,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,104,000 after acquiring an additional 341,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 777,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,598,000 after purchasing an additional 41,914 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company markets Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

