StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INFI opened at $0.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $726,080.00, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.63. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.08 and a 200 day moving average of $0.14.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.58 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Adelene Q. Perkins sold 410,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.07, for a total transaction of $28,713.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,175,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,270.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 9.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INFI. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 84.2% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 44,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 20,449 shares in the last quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 165.3% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 176,529 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 109,992 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 52.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 358,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 123,200 shares during the last quarter. 22.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. The company's product candidate, including eganelisib (IPI-549), an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic triple negative breast cancer and urothelial cancer; and Phase 1/1b clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

