WANG & LEE GROUP, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:WLGS) Lock-Up Period To Expire on October 17th

WANG & LEE GROUP’s (NASDAQ:WLGS – Get Free Report) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, October 17th. WANG & LEE GROUP had issued 1,600,000 shares in its IPO on April 20th. The total size of the offering was $8,000,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

WANG & LEE GROUP Stock Down 19.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WLGS opened at $0.65 on Tuesday. WANG & LEE GROUP has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $5.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WANG & LEE GROUP

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in WANG & LEE GROUP stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in WANG & LEE GROUP, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLGS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.13% of WANG & LEE GROUP at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About WANG & LEE GROUP

WANG & LEE GROUP, Inc operates as a construction contractor in Hong Kong and Mainland. The company engages in the contract engineering, installation, and out-fitting of electrical systems, mechanical ventilation and air-conditioning systems, fire safety systems, and water supply and sewage disposal systems for the public and private sectors.

