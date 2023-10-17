Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Given New $109.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $113.00 to $109.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the casino operator’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on WYNN. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Wynn Resorts in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $124.40.

NASDAQ WYNN opened at $90.32 on Friday. Wynn Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $53.81 and a fifty-two week high of $117.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.99. The stock has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -564.50 and a beta of 2.04.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The casino operator reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.82) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 75.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Wynn Resorts will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is -625.00%.

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.61, for a total value of $48,805.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,658.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Titleist Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $327,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 13.8% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,733 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 0.7% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,472 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the first quarter worth about $1,538,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the first quarter worth about $202,000. 61.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

