U Power Limited’s (NASDAQ:UCAR) Lock-Up Period To End on October 17th

U Power’s (NASDAQ:UCAR – Get Free Report) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, October 17th. U Power had issued 2,416,667 shares in its initial public offering on April 20th. The total size of the offering was $14,500,002 based on an initial share price of $6.00. After the expiration of U Power’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

U Power Trading Up 5.8 %

NASDAQ:UCAR opened at $3.49 on Tuesday. U Power has a 52-week low of $2.98 and a 52-week high of $75.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On U Power

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UCAR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in U Power during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in U Power in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in U Power in the 2nd quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in U Power during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $271,000. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About U Power

U Power Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of new energy vehicles and battery swapping stations in the People's Republic of China. It also offers battery swapping and sourcing, as well as technical and consultation services. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Anhui, the People's Republic of China.

