Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on Weibo from $24.00 to $19.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Weibo from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Weibo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price objective on Weibo from $18.00 to $14.60 in a report on Friday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $20.87.

Get Weibo alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Weibo

Weibo Price Performance

WB stock opened at $12.34 on Friday. Weibo has a one year low of $10.02 and a one year high of $25.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 3.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.58.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The information services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Weibo had a net margin of 17.47% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $440.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Weibo’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Weibo will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Weibo

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WB. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Weibo by 137.7% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 36,973 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 21,420 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Weibo by 18.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,899 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Weibo by 88.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Weibo by 124.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,512 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Weibo by 6.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,898,674 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $71,044,000 after acquiring an additional 171,508 shares during the period. 29.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Weibo

(Get Free Report)

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Weibo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weibo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.