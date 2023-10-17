StockNews.com Upgrades VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Friday.

Separately, New Street Research began coverage on shares of VEON in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Get VEON alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on VEON

VEON Trading Down 3.1 %

VEON stock opened at $15.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.43. VEON has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $21.60.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $8.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $916.00 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VEON

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of VEON by 8.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,220,547 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 92,065 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of VEON by 85.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 68,681 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 31,706 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VEON in the first quarter valued at $153,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in VEON in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in VEON by 1,979.1% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,498,638 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,754,000 after acquiring an additional 5,234,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

About VEON

(Get Free Report)

VEON Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value-added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access; internet-TV services; digital and systems integration services; mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VEON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.