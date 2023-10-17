Oppenheimer Lowers Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) to Market Perform

Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $210.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock, down from their previous target price of $280.00.

TSCO has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $235.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $262.00 to $256.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $255.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays cut Tractor Supply from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $254.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $240.81.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TSCO

Tractor Supply Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $205.67 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $187.29 and a fifty-two week high of $251.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $22.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.82.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by ($0.08). Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.57% and a net margin of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 7,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,665,333.41. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,574 shares in the company, valued at $4,353,844.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tractor Supply

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tractor Supply

(Get Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.