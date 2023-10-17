TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Jonestrading reissued a hold rating on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 21st.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 18.7 %

Shares of TCON opened at $0.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.31. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.13 and a fifty-two week high of $2.19.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $9.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of TRACON Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 24.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 168,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 33,551 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 67.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 57,174 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $150,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. 40.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TRACON Pharmaceuticals

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized CTLA-4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of various cancer indications.

