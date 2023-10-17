SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Price Target Cut to $5.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on SPWR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on SunPower from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on SunPower from $22.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on SunPower from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut SunPower from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut SunPower from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.65.

Get SunPower alerts:

View Our Latest Report on SPWR

SunPower Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SPWR opened at $5.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.69. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.64. SunPower has a fifty-two week low of $4.95 and a fifty-two week high of $24.97.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.11). SunPower had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a net margin of 3.37%. The business had revenue of $463.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.85 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SunPower will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in SunPower by 108.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SunPower in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of SunPower by 697.0% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,541 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SunPower by 86.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of SunPower by 48.1% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.36% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. Its solutions include the Equinox and SunVault systems which are pre-engineered modular solutions for residential applications that combine solar module technology with integrated plug-and-play power stations, cable management systems, and mounting hardware that enable dealers and installers to complete system installations, as well as for end customers to manage their energy production.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.